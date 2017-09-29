Heartbreaking scenes in Londonderry as body of tragic Jordan McConomy comes home

There were heartbreaking scenes in Londonderry on Thursday night as the body of tragic teenager Jordan McConomy arrived home.

The 19-year-old died after being assaulted in the centre of the city last weekend.

Jordan McConomy

Family members - including his older brother, Paul, who flew in from Australia for the funeral - helped carry the teenager’s white coffin into his Rossnagalliagh home.

Dozens of friends and neighbours stood quietly with their heads bowed, many of them crying openly.

Jordan, an apprentice joiner, will be buried in Ardmore Cemetery on Saturday following Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh, at 1pm.

Among those paying emotional tributes to the teenager this week were his brother and girlfriend.

Leah Kelly (18), who had been in a relationship with Jordan since she was 15-years-old, spoke about their plans to live abroad.

Leah, who was with Jordan when he died, said: "I’ve never met anyone else like Jordan and he’ll always be with me. Anyone who met him just fell in love with him. He was such a gentleman, he was so caring and he would do anything for people.

"We had a type of love nobody else could ever experience. I’m just really grateful that I got to experience it at such a young age and I’ll have that for the rest of my life."

Paul McConomy, Jordan’s older brother, said his "wee brother" was a "true gentleman . . . taken away from us far too young."

He added: "He had his full life ahead of him and was doing so well for himself. I couldn’t be anymore proud of him and what he’s achieved for himself in such a short life."

An 18-year-old man who was being questioned by police in connection with Jordan’s death was released on Wednesday evening pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).