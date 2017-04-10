Tim McGarry shows support for local mental health charity

Tim McGarry, well known comedian from ‘Give My Head Peace’ and ‘The Blame Game’ and a long time supporter of Mental Health, met recently with members of Mind Yourself! Mental Health Charity at the Millenium Forum.

This year Mind Yourself! will celebrate 20 years in the Community and over the past two decades they have helped thousands of people with mental health issues.

Mind Yourself! is a self help organisation, run by and for people experiencing Mental Health difficulties, whose main aim is empowerment, and thus enabling people to take control of their own lives.

If you would like to get in touch with the team at Mind Yourself! no appointment is necessary, and you are encouraged to call in to see one of the fully trained Advocates in a ‘completely safe and confidential environment.’

Mind Yourself! is open Monday-Friday 12-4pm, 26-28 Bishop St, Londonderry, or contact: 028 71263461 or email mindyourself@tiscali.co.uk.