Local Slimming World champion thanks GP for ‘life-changing’ referral

Local woman Carey Ann Clarke, who now works as a Slimming World Consultant, has thanked her General Practitioner after an NHS Weight Loss referral changed her life.

Carey Ann, who is a familiar face to many Slimmers thanks to her popular classes on the Chapel Road, explained: “I would like to thank my doctor who pointed me in the direction of Slimming World. My life, health and even prescription costs dramatically changed as a result of a 12 week referral which was a pilot scheme in Northern Ireland at the time.

"Learning to eat healthy is just one part of the Slimming World way and we share many ideas and strategies," said inspirational Carey Ann who has lost almost 8.5 stones since joining up.

“My Slimming World journey began almost four years ago when I attended the doctor with Chronic Asthma for which I was repeatedly recieving antibiotics, steroids, nebulisers, inhalers and I was a frequent visitor to the out-of-hours. My weight was having such a servere impact on my day to day mobility and general mood.

“I was sick, desperate and depressed by health. I asked was there anything she could do about my weight? My doctor told me that there was a pilot NHS referral scheme and that because my BMI was morbidly obese I would qualify. I was so grateful and grasped the opportunity with both hands and haven’t looked back. I have lost almost 8.5 stones since and it has changed my life. I am much happier - I feel more like me again and I’m very grateful for the support I received.”

Carey Ann’s weight loss journey was so successful, she started her own Slimming World group in Chapel Road two years ago.

“Anyone who has ever attended my group would know that I am totally pasionate about Slimming World’s Food Optimising - it’ss all about great tasting food and learning to make wiser choices. Making long-term behavioural changes is not easy but in our different groups, members support each other to lose and keep the weight off - for life!”

Carey Ann has now launched a new Wednesday morning session at 9.30am.

"It's mad to think that just one referral from my GP just a few years ago has lead to me now being able to open yet another new session and I'm delighted to be able to support so many more people in the city.

“I realise that just like me, members who are overweight carry extra burdens like shame and self-critisim. However, my members look forward to Chapel Road group every week and call themselves the “Chapel Road Champs!

“Our group is a very positive place to be, with additional support for when members are struggling. I am passionate and excited that with the introduction of my third group, I’ll have even more time to provide people in my own community in need with support and help them live healthier, happier lives!”