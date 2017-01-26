FITNESS: Freebies galore as Templemore relaunch fitness suite

Templemore Sports Complex will mark the opening of their new look fitness suite with a host of giveaways this Monday.

The facility has undergone a significant facelift, including a state of the art new spinning studio and the creation of a new functional area with a wide range of modern equipment.

Admission is free all day for new and existing members and from Monday onwards there will be free ‘one-to-one’ training sessions and small group training exclusively for members.

Customers who attend Monday’s event will also receive free entry into a draw where the top prize is one year’s All Inclusive membership for the Council’s leisure facilities, while complimentary samples of smoothies and free health checks are also on offer.

Prospective new members can take advantage of free inductions and ‘give it a try’ sessions as well as half hour spin classes in the new studio, both of which require pre booking.

New and existing members will also be invited to take part in fitness challenges throughout the day.

Ahead of the relaunch, Templemore Sports Complex Area Manager Cathy Farren encouraged as many people as possible to come along and connect with the gym.

“After taking on board feedback from our existing members and consulting with fitness suite specialists we are delighted with the new layout and equipment which we feel will significantly enhance our users’ experience,” she said.

“The new equipment includes speedball, punch bags, kettle bells and a ten metre prowler runway. We are also launching our new spinning studio that incorporates projected music videos and disco lights to create an enthusiastic and upbeat atmosphere.

“With so many freebies on offer, including complimentary induction guest passes, there has never been a better time to return to the gym or come along and see our facilities for the first time.”

Bookings for free induction, give it a try sessions and spin classes can be made by contacting Templemore Sports Complex on 028 71289200.

Monday’s spin classes will take place at 5pm, 8pm and 8.30pm and booking is essential. Fitness challenges will be held between 4-5pm, 6-7pm and 7.30pm – 8.30pm.

Complimentary health checks, free nutritional information and smoothie tasters are all available from 5pm while the prize draw will be held at 9.30pm.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s new leisure package includes an All Inclusive membership that offers members over 50 fitness classes across the leisure sites of Templemore, Foyle Arena, Brooke Park, Riversdale and Derg Valley Leisure Centres with free one to one training and small group training sessions available.

All Inclusive members also have access to all the centres’ fitness suites, swimming pools, steam and sauna rooms as well as the climbing wall at the Foyle Arena.

Monthly membership packages start at £18.75 for concession and £25 for adults with further reductions available for three, six and 12 month packages.

To learn more about Derry City and Strabane District Council’s leisure facilities visit www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.