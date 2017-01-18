Exceptional nurses and midwives celebrated in Western Trust awards

Nurses and midwives in the Western Health and Social Care Trust have been recognised in an award ceremony attended by Health Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The event, held at the Waterfoot Hotel, Londonderry aimed to recognise and celebrate the high calibre of nursing and midwifery staff working across the West in hospital and community facilities.

Health Minister, Michelle O’Neill was in attendance to show her support and appreciation to the Trust’s nursing and midwifery workforce.

The awards were made up of eight categories recognising many disciplines in a bid to ensure that nurses, midwives and health visitors across the Trust could be nominated by their colleagues, doctors and other members of staff with input from patients and service users.

Western Trust Chief Executive, Elaine Way and Executive Director of Nursing, Alan Corry-Finn presented the awards.

Opening the ceremony, Elaine paid tribute to the Trust’s nurses, midwives and health visitors.

“It’s great to be back for a second year recognising our excellent, hardworking and dedicated nursing and midwifery staff.

“All of our nurses are educated to degree standard with many continuously working to enhance their skills throughout their career.

“Their commitment to seek out every opportunity for development and growth depicts staff that not only strives for excellence but is influential in all respects.

“This spectrum of staff is made up of leading nurses and managers who focus on driving forward changes to ensure best clinical practice and excellent standards of care for our patients.”

Elaine added: “The challenges affecting health and social care are well-documented, yet we are lucky to have nurses whose skills and expertise are in demand right across the world. My congratulations to all our winners and those highly commended, they are a credit to the Western Trust and to their profession.”

Health Minister, Michelle O’Neill echoed these sentiments, congratulating nurses and midvices for their ability to put patients at the centre of their work.

“Nurses have a key role in delivering transformation and are pivotal to our health and social care system.

“Nurses are well placed to bring about change for the benefit of our patients and the wider population.

“I am committed to real and meaningful partnership working to make the changes I have outlined in ‘Delivering Together’ a reality, using a co-design and co-production approach. I want to engage directly with nurses and other health care staff in redesigning services to meet the needs of the 21st century and I would encourage you all to participate.”

The final two awards were presented to nurses who have dedicated their entire careers to the nursing and midwifery service and to bettering patient care for the Western Trust.

Ursula McCollum, Lead Resuscitation Officer was awarded the Executive Director of Nurses Award for her significant contribution to the development of nursing and midwifery standards and practice.

Mr Paul Carroll, Team Manager Adult Psychological Therapies received the prestigious Life Time Achievement Award.