Have your say on Good Relations in Causeway Coast & Glens

What are your thoughts on issues surrounding good relations?

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is keen to hear your views ahead of Community Relations Week.

You can make your voice heard by taking part in a short, anonymous survey.

The surveys are available at Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady and Ballymoney Museum from Saturday, September 9 to Saturday, September 23.

Encouraging people to take part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “Good Relations is about improving relationships in our community between people of differing religious beliefs, political opinions and racial groups.

“This is an opportunity to have your say about issues in your area and to feed into the consultation for Council’s new Good Relations strategy. Consultation will be carried out with a wide range of groups over a period

of time – the opportunities made available during Community Relations week are part of this process and we hope you will get involved.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, like all public bodies, has a statutory duty to promote Good Relations within the organisation and in the community by tackling sectarianism, racism and other forms of intolerance.

Local priorities are identified every few years by analysis of statistics and consultation with the local community, and this helps to inform the development of Council’s Good Relations Strategy and Action Plan. The work undertaken over the next few months will help Council to meet local needs until 2023.

This year, Community Relations Week will run from Monday, September 18 until Sunday, September 24.

Please note, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is open from 9am-5pm Monday-Wednesday & Saturday, 9am-9pm Thursday & Friday. Ballymoney Museum is open 9am-5pm Monday-Thursday & Saturday, 9am-4.30pm Friday.