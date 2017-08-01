Search

Gun attack on home condemned

Raymond McCartney has condemned the attack.
Two shots were fired at a house in Shantallow shortly after 9.30pm on Monday.

The PSNI at Strand Road confirmed shots had been fired at the house in Racecourse Drive at around 9.40pm.

No-one was injured.

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney condemned the gun attack.

Mr. McCartney said: "This attack during which shots were fired at a house in Racecourse Drive is wrong and must be condemned.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the vicinity.

"There is no place for guns on our streets and those behind attacks need to end their war with the community."