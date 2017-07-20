Guided walk at Umbra Nature Reserve

Explore one of Ulster Wildlife’s hidden wildlife gems on a guided walk around Umbra Nature Reserve, near Limavady, on Sunday, July 30 at 11am.

Join Nature Reserves Manager, Andy Crory, to discover the array of fascinating wildlife that can be found at this special sand dune system - one of the most important sites for nature conservation in Northern Ireland – and hear about the work that is being carried out to protect it.

Be bowled over by the wealth of blooming orchids in the meadows and delight in the sheer diversity of interesting plant life such as adder’s-tongue, moonwort and grass-of-parnassus in the dunes.

Track down a host of enchantingly-named butterflies, such as the dark green fritillary and small heath, and search for some of the rarest species of insects in Ireland, such as the scarce crimson and gold moth and small eggar – only found at the Umbra and Magilligan in Northern Ireland.

Summer is also a great time to spot breeding birds such as skylark, meadow pipit and linnet, and if you’re lucky, majestic peregrine falcons can often be seen gracing the skies above.

To help ensure the survival of this unique habitat and its wildlife, Ulster Wildlife carries out the removal of invasive scrub and non-native plants such as sea buckthorn, as well as monitoring the many rare and threatened species found here.

The guided walk is one of many free events lined-up as part of the Magilligan Bioblitz, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on July 29 and 30. To book please call 028 2075 2100 or email Richard@ccght.org

Participants are advised to wear suitable clothing and footwear.