Grenfell tragedy: Londonderry health buildings survey findings

None of the buildings within the Western Trust have a cladding system similar to that used at Grenfell Tower, it has been confirmed.

The confirmation follows detailed inspections of buildings with cladding conducted by Trust officials and the Fire & Rescue Service personnel.

Northern Ireland-wide inspections were ordered following the devastating tragedy in which 80 people so far are now known to have lost their lives.

A Department of Health spokesperson said the department and the trusts “in line with the national response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy, have been proactive in seeking to gain further assurance on the level of fire safety of the Health and Social Care (HSC) Estate".

She said: “All HSC organisations have provided assurance that fire safety procedures are fully embedded within their organisations, including having robust fire evacuation plans for their facilities and that staff have been and are undertaking the necessary fire safety training.

“HSC Trusts, after consultation with NI Fire & Rescue Service, undertook inspections of their buildings that are over 18 m in height in order to identify if any of these buildings have cladding installations similar to that used on the Grenfell Tower.

“The Department can confirm that there are no buildings over 18 m within the Western Trust that have a cladding system similar to that used on the Grenfell Tower Block,” she added.