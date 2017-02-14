Grandparents’ apppeal: ‘Please don’t give up on our Jack’

The heartbroken grandparents of Jack Glenn, who entered the River Foyle 12 days ago, have appealed to all those searching for his body not to give up on finding “our beloved grandson.”

Jack Glenn Snr. and his wife, Violet, say their faith in humanity has been restored thanks to the many hundreds of local people who continue to search for - and pray for the recovery of - their 23-year-old grandson.

The Waterside couple said the loss of their eldest grandchild has brought people from both sides of the communities together.

“We have experienced two horrendous weeks of suffering as a family and we certainly would not wish that on any other family,” said Mr. Glenn. “But I think it’s important that we should thank all those people - many of whom we do not know - for their support and kindness, both practical and prayerful, which has brought us so much comfort and helped ease the pain.

“Local people, from both traditions in this city, have been searching day and night for our Jack. People have taken time off work; they have spent hours and hours walking the banks of the Foyle, while others have searched in and on the water. It’s been unbelievable.

“The local business community have also stepped up to provide hot food for those searching the river each day and everyone just seems to pull together, doing everything in their power to find Jack. As a simple man with a strong faith, I also acknowledge the prayers that have been offered on our behalf, so much so that I’m confident that Jack’s body will eventually be returned to us.

“To be honest, the practical and prayerful support has kept Violet and I sane. We have been present while the Rosary has been recited at one of the search meeting points on the Foyle Bridge. This has been taking place since the day Jack entered the water. At 6.00 p.m. every evening the Rosary is said before people continue their search for Jack. We sincerely thank everyone involved.”