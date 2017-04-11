Giant’s Causeway voted Northern Ireland’s ‘greatest view’

The Giant’s Causeway has been named as the greatest view in Northern Ireland by the country’s residents.

It also features in the UK’s top ten, according to new research that celebrates the most incredible sights, both ancient and modern.

More than 2,500 people took part in the study which asked respondents to vote from a list created by a panel of leading travel experts.

The Giant’s Causeway came top with over half of respondents in the country voting the UNESCO World Heritage Site as their number one view.

The top 10 greatest views in the province, according to residents, are:

Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim

Mourne Mountains, County Down

Causeway Coast, County Antrim

Antrim Coast and Glens, County Antrim

The Dark Hedges, County Antrim

Mussenden Temple, County Londonderry

View of the city from Cavehill, Belfast

View from Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, County Antrim

Dunluce Castle, County Antrim

The coast from Whitepark Bay, Ballintoy, County Antrim.

The study also revealed the top views across the UK, in which the Giant’s Causeway claimed ninth place - with the view from the summit of Mount Snowdon in Wales taking number one spot, followed by Three Sisters in the Scottish Highlights and Stonehenge rounding off the top three.

The top 10 greatest British views are:

Snowdonia – view of Llyn Llydaw from Mount Snowdon summit, Wales

Scottish Highlands – view of Three Sisters mountains, Glencoe Valley, Scotland

Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England

St Ives Bay, Cornwall, England

Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England

Loch Ness – view from Dores, Highland, Scotland

Buttermere, Lake District, England

Parliament and Big Ben - view from Westminster Bridge, London, England

Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Loch Lomond – view from Conic Hill, Dunbartonshire, Scotland.

Furthermore, the study pinpointed the five key factors that make up a quintessentially British view, with people in Northern Ireland jointly choosing rolling countryside and rugged coastline as their top factor (28%), followed by country villages (20%), historical landmarks (15%) and coastal towns and fishing ports (15%).

