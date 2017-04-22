General Election: UUP to withdraw from three constituencies

The Ulster Unionist Party has announced it will not be fielding candidates in three constituencies in the upcoming General Election.

The party will not be standing in North Belfast, West Belfast and Foyle.

Commenting on the decision, UUP Leader, Robin Swann MLA said: “The General Election has been called and we have moved quickly to put Ulster Unionist Party candidates in the strongest possible position in advance of the General Election on June 8.

“Today, we have ratified Tom Elliott as our Westminster candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone and Danny Kinahan as our candidate in South Antrim.

“Both Tom and Danny have shown what a difference two Ulster Unionist MPs can make in Westminster. I want to see Tom and Danny returned to Westminster alongside other colleagues.

“For the purposes of this General Election, and only this election, we have also taken the unilateral decision to withdraw from the constituencies of North Belfast, West Belfast and Foyle.”