Future of land border with Republic of Ireland brings MPs to Guildhall

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee will take public evidence at The Guildhall for its inquiry into the future of the land border with the Republic of Ireland.

Monday afternoon’s session will hear from Derry City and Strabane District Council, Donegal County Council, the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

The aim is to gain an insight into the views of communities, businesses and other organisations located close to the border, and how these should be addressed as part of the negotiations on leaving the EU.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell is a member of the committee which will report itsfindings and make recommendations to the Government.