Free ‘book camp’ at Verbal centre

This summer The Verbal Arts Centre is launching a new FREE initiative for children aged 4 years and their parents/guardian to help support your child make that big step into Primary School.

BOOK Camp will run from Monday, August 21– Friday, August 25. There are two sessions available:

10am – 12 noon or 2pm – 4pm

These sessions will include fun and enriched activities to help your child get ready for their new school.

The children will participate in interactive Reading Rooms sessions, introduction to fun phonics, talking and listening skills and awareness of emotions and

behaviours.

All these activities will focus on positive development for your child and introduce new techniques for all the family to enjoy whilst sharing story time at home.

In addition to this, the programme will also provide parent workshops to help support you to build your child’s confidence, self-belief and social skills as they make this transition to become ready for school.

The Verbal Arts Centre hope that this initiative will help you and your child prepare to settle back in to the school routine after such a lengthy holiday and time away from the school structure.

There are only 40 places available on this FREE programme. For more information please contact The Verbal on 71266946 or email Mary at readingrooms.youth@theverbal.co

* The Verbal Arts Centre was established in Derry/Londonderry in 1992 and it is a centre for the development of the verbal arts and literacy.

“We believe storytelling both written and spoken is a transformational, leadership art, open to all, through which we translate values into action: engaging head, heart and hands.

“At its foundation storytelling is accessible, engaging & participation based created from the experience of challenge, choice and outcome which we all have encountered.

“Since first established in 1992 Verbal’s mission has been and remains the promotion of the written and spoken word, the celebration of commonality and diversity and the development of knowledge, understanding and excellence in the creation, performance and critical practice together with research, publication and the provision of information.”