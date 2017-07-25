Foyle Hospice to benefit from Causeway Coast Model and Craft fest

The Foyle Hospice is set to benefit from the Causeway Coast Model, Craft and Food Fest, an exciting new event taking place at The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, on Thursday, August 3.

Organised by Alastair Bell, who is well known in model tractor circles, this event is aimed at all sections of the family.

The show has several distinct categories - toys and models, local craft, food and displays.

Enthusiasts of all ages are sure to find something of interest in the wide range of farm toys and models including some of the latest releases.

Cars, buses and trucks, DVDs, fun and novelty items, balloons and face painting will be available.

Admire displays and collections by local enthusiasts and perhaps sow the seeds of inspiration.

The Causeway Coast Model, Craft and Food Fest will run from 2pm to 9pm on August 3.

Admission is £3 for adults, children go free.

For more information contact Alastair on 07732266502 or email info@nationalminitrac.com