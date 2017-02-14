Foyle election candidates get into row on Twitter

Two candidates seeking election in the Foyle constituency on March 2 had a very public row on Twitter on Monday.

The heated exchange started when DUP candidate, Gary Middleton, asked UUP candidate, Julia Kee, if she would be telling the electorate to transfer their votes to other Unionists as opposed to nationalist party, the SDLP.

Ms. Kee replied: “tell me why I should transfer to you? To be honest I am fed up with scandal (local and national) oil and wood pellets!”

To which Mr. Middleton hit back with: “pathetic. I’ve worked tirelessly for my constituents and have a strong record. The people will now have their say.”

The exchange between the two candidates ceased when after being told he was “arrogance personified” Mr. Middleton said: “I won’t lower myself to your tone. Again I’m putting my record forward and people will decide. All the best.”

The row arose after UUP leader, Mike Nesbitt, revealed he would be transferring his votes to the SDLP on March 2.

Mr. Nesbitt’s comments sent a shock wave through Unionism throughout Northern Ireland.

Some political experts have suggested the remarks could cost Mr. Nesbitt the leadership of the party.