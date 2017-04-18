Forensic officers investigating sudden death in Galliagh

Police forensic officers are in attendance at a house in Galliagh following the sudden death of a man this morning.
Stunned family, friends and neighbours looked on as officers carried out investigations at the house in Dundrean Park following the, as yet, unexplained death.
Local Independent Councillor Warren Robinson said he was shocked to hear of the death.
“It’s a tragedy for the family and my heart goes out to them,” he said.
