Flood warnings issued for Londonderry and Donegal

Heavy rainfall and flood warnings have been issued for the North West of the Province.

One warning was issued by Met Éireann on Thursday afternoon.

"Further spells of heavy rain are expected to affect the North West of the country through today [Thursday] and tomorrow [Friday] with the potential for 25 to 40mm to accumulate in 24 hours in county Donegal. Greatest totals about higher ground," the warning read.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Thursday through to 6pm on Friday.

This latest warning comes less than 48 hours after Donegal, Londonderry and parts of Tyrone were devastated by flash flooding.

A separate rainfall and flood warning was issued by Donegal Weather Channel for Donegal, Londonderry, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Leitrim.

"As I mentioned yesterday [Wednesday] over this afternoon and into Friday further heavy showers are expected over the northwest and with the ground so saturated and rivers/streams levels so high the risk of some flooding again is possible," said Kenneth McDonegh from Donegal Weather Channel.