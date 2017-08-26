Flood support to continue over weekend

As Derry City and Strabane District Council continues to deal with the clean-up operation following last Tuesday night’s flooding, work will continue throughout the Bank Holiday weekend to provide support and assistance to those affected.

To date the Council has received 560 requests for assistance and thanks to the efforts of its technical team on the ground have successfully visited 90 per cent of properties to carry out inspections.

Over 300 applications for the Emergency Payment Scheme have been assessed and to date over £270,000 in emergency funds have been approved and priority is being given to advancing with the payments to those affected.

Those who have not yet registered their property are encouraged to contact the Council on 028 71253253. The Council offices will remain open from 8am to 10pm over the Bank Holiday weekend to facilitate this process.

The two Flood Help Centres at YMCA Drumahoe and Eglinton Community Centre remain open from 8 am to 10 pm today and throughout the Bank Holiday weekend with representatives from a range of agencies in attendance to offer advice and assistance in terms of the level of support that is available.

Officers from the Council’s Community Services section will be there alongside representatives from a number of advice services including the Citizens Advice Bureau, Dove House and Carnhill Resource Centre to be at the Flood Centres at Eglinton Community Centre, YMCA Drumahoe and Glenelly Centre, Plumbridge to give advice on entitlements, insurance claims etc.

In addition to advice and assistance from the statutory agencies, a range of services have been arranged at both centres including the collection of bulky waste, assistance with moving bulky items, free food, teas and coffee, shower facilities, clothing and the supply of general cleaning supplies.

Businesses which have been affected by the recent floods are being advised that they may be entitled to rates relief under the Land and Property Services Hardship Scheme and are encouraged to visit the website to download the forms at -https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/sites/default/files/LPS-Hardship-Relief-Factsheet-And-Application-Form-18Sep2015.pdf

The public are also advised that they may also be entitled to some benefits under the Fuel Poverty Services and Affordable Warmth Grant scheme that could assist towards the repair of windows, the upgrade of heating and cavity wall installation, Details of this can be obtained by contacting the Council’s Affordable Warmth Team. While the Home Safety team are on hand to offer any assistance they can in terms of providing advice on home safety issues.

The Red Cross are providing assistance through their mobile support unit and are working in partnership with Council community service officials to co-ordinate offers of assistance from businesses and donations and distributing them to those in need. Further help is also available to those affected through NI Water and the NIHE who have offered to assist with the cleaning of homes and gardens.

The public is also reminded that skips and bulky waste collections continue to be provided for residents at a number of sites, with a cautionary note to the public that residents should ensure that an appropriate record is kept for any private insurance claims.

Opening hours at the Recycling Centre at Eglinton have been extended - 8am – 8pm Monday – Friday and 8am – 5pm Saturday.

Through the Community Foundation NI at Rathmor, the Acorn Flood Fund has made a donation to the Eglinton Community Ltd which is helping people directly affected by the floods. The Foundation, which helps local communities through impactful grantmaking, launched the appeal with £10,000 of its own money and is making a further £10,000 available to match donations received from the public.

The Western Trust has established a Helpline for those who are in need of emotional support as a result of the floods, the Listening Ear Service line is set to commence on Tuesday 29 August and will operate Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5pm – Tel 07903990897. Anyone in need of any support or who finds themselves in distress are encouraged to contact Lifeline at 0808 808 8000 or the Samaritans at 028 71 265511.

The public are reminded that to report incidents of flooding, they should contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding Agency. The public are advised to be patient, that all calls will be answered but that waiting times may be longer when there is a high volume of calls.