First domestic consumer connected to natural gas

There is no shortage of new energy in Strabane after the first domestic consumer was connected to natural gas as part of the multi-million-pound Gas to the West project.

A special celebration was hosted by SGN Natural Gas to mark the occasion as local resident Justin Arkinson of Derry Road became the first household to benefit from the £250m infrastructure investment which will bring natural gas to eight main towns in Counties Tyrone, Fermanagh and Derry.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Maoliosa McHugh, was on hand for the official ‘switch-on’ and warmly welcomed the announcement that natural gas is now available in the Strabane town area.

Councillor McHugh said: “Gas to the West is a highly significant new infrastructure development for the western region and I am delighted that Strabane is the first provincial town to be connected to mains gas.

“The availability of natural gas will bring many positive benefits for both business and domestic consumers and the wider local economy.”

For further information on Gas to the West, visit sgnnaturalgas.co.uk