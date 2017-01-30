Firefighters rescue cow from slurry pit

The incident occurred at approximately 6:35am on Sunday, January 29.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a cow trapped in a slurry tank at Whitehill Road, Eglington, Londonderry.

“Specialist Rescue Teams and firefighters used slings and a telehandler to remove the cow from the slurry pit. Fire crews from Crescent Link and Omagh stations attended the incident.”