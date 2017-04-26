Fined for urinating in phone box

A 20-years-old Creggan man has been fined £150 for urinating in a phone box in the city centre.

Brendan Casey, of Rathmore Road, was observed by the the PSNI urinating into a phone booth in Castle Street in the early hours of December 4, a Public Prosecution Services solicitor told Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Stopped by police in Shipquay Street and asked if he was aware it was an offence, he replied that he was. Defence solicitor, Paddy McDermott, said Casey was rather intoxicated and had been “caught short.”.