Find Insurance boost for Kinship Care NI

Londonderry Insurance Broker, Find Insurance NI, is celebrating after raising £1,500 for Kinship Care NI, its chosen Charity of the Year 2016.

Throughout the year, Find Insurance NI has held numerous events to fundraise for such a vital cause. This even included taking on and successfully completing Hard as Oak; ‘Ireland’s Hardest 10km Obstacle Course Challenge’.

Kinship Care NI looks after children who cannot be cared for by their own parents, by arranging for the child to live with a relative or family friend.

Colin Mullan, Director at Find Insurance NI said: “We’ve had a really fun year supporting the charity and raising necessary funds, however it wouldn’t have been possible without the co-operation of our staff, who were very keen to get behind such a great cause. Everyone has been extremely generous and we’d like to thank all of those who helped us reach our fundraising target.”

For more information on Kinship Care NI, visit: www.kinshipcareni.com