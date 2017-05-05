Festival week whets appetite for world class racing

With the Vauxhall International NW 200 just days away, the line-up for the supporting Race Week Festival has been announced.

The family-orientated programme, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, begins on Sunday, May 7 and runs until Saturday, May 13 with activities taking place all around the area.

The Mayor, Alderman Maura Hickey said: “The NW 200 attracts upwards of 100,000 visitors, spectators and fans, and along with the road racing action, the Race Week Festival offers a packed programme of entertainment throughout the week. I would encourage everyone to take part in the festivities, and enjoy the unique atmosphere created by this world class event.”

Now a time honoured tradition at the festival, everyone is welcome to The Family Motor Fest on Wednesday, May 10 at East Strand Portrush. Massive jumps, freestyle tricks and breath-taking ‘drop offs’ will be performed by the Inch Perfect Trials Show who are making their debut at the festival.

Further adrenaline filled stunts will be on display when Stannage International Stunt Show and the Vertical Trix Motorsport Stunt Display Team take to the stage with their act incorporating cars, bikes, wheelies and burn outs.

Alongside the show, which is sponsored by Nutt Travel Coleraine, there will be food stalls and mini moto racing for children. Entertainment begins at 6.30pm and lasts until 8pm.

The public will get a chance to ‘Meet the Riders’ on Friday, May 12 in Coleraine Town centre from 2pm until 4pm. Broadcaster Adrian Logan will be hosting a chat show with some of today’s top road racers, with fans getting the chance to take photographs and receive autographs during the free event.

The outdoor concert and fireworks display at the Crescent in Portstewart takes place on Friday evening, featuring tribute band Con Jovi.

Entertainment will continue throughout the week with bike exhibitions, cavalcades and back-to-back activities at the hospitality marquee. With local DJ Brian Moore, hypnotist Adrian Knight and music by The Untouchables and Klass, the programme is packed with variety.

Download the Race Week Festival flyer at www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or call Coleraine Visitor Information Centre on 028 7034 4723.