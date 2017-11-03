Festival of Dance and Movement makes a return

Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company’s International Festival of Dance and Movement returns to Londonderry for an exciting 5th edition running until November 18.

The first public performances will be on Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9 at 8pm in Echo Echo’s studios on Magazine Street where the festival will present an eclectic evening of eight short dance pieces from all over the world.

Last year an audience member at the Short Works said: “Inspiring on so many levels. An amazing range of talent from so many disciplines of such high quality is rarely seen in Londonderry.”

Echo Echo’s festival will be running until Saturday, November 18 with an outstanding programme of dance, movement and physical theatre performances. All are welcome to join the daily classes, workshops and festival symposium, Come to the dance performances, enjoy the concerts by This is How We Fly and the funky Velvet Alibi, and enjoy the family friendly events including the popular Dance Picnic.

Please do come along to move and be moved.

For tickets and full festival programme please see: www.echoechodance.com