Female cyclist hospitalised with life-changing injuries after city centre collision

Police in Londonderry have launched a public appeal for witnesses following a serious accident at the weekend in which a cyclist sustained life changing injuries.

The road traffic collision occurred at the junction of Clarendon Street and Queen Street in the city centre on Sunday, October 15.

The PSNI have confirmed that the collision involved a blue coloured Ford C-Max vehicle and a cyclist.

Making an appeal for witnesses to come, PSNI Constable Jack confirmed details of the incident. He said “Police attended the scene at approximately 10:20 am.

“The female cyclist was taken to hospital where she remains.

“Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time, but they are life-changing.”

Constable Jack added: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch with police at Strand Road by calling 101, quoting reference number CC703 of 15/10/2017.”