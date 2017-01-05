Family overwhelmed by support for Rhys

The family of a young boy who was seriously injured in a house fire on Boxing Day have thanked the local community for their generosity following the traumatic incident.

Rhys Mullan (9) suffered burns to his face, neck, shoulder, arm, chest and back after the blaze broke out at his dad’s house on Seacoast Road, Magilligan at around 4pm on December 26.

The Co Londonderry boy is currently receiving treatment in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, after undergoing his first skin graft procedure yesterday (January 4).

Family members and friends have rallied round Rhys and his family in the wake of the ordeal.

Rhys’ mum’s cousin, Stephen McLean, along with his wife Lousie McLean, have started a Facebook page to promote fundraising events for Rhys and his family, as well as to provide updates on the schoolboy’s condition.

Louise said: “The family is overwhelmed with all of the support they have received since the fire. I know Rhys’ mum Annette is extremely thankful for everyone who has supported them and been so generous since the tragedy.”

A number of fundraising events have been organised to raise money for the Mullan family, including Rhys’ brother Ben and his sister Leah, who lost their Christmas presents in the blaze.

Events have also been organised to collect donations to aid Rhys’ long-term recovery.

A charity auction will take place on Sunday, February 5 in the Sperrin Sports and Social Club, Coleraine. Stephen, who is a photographer, has been contacted by fellow photographers from across the British Isles and further afield who have kindly donated pictures which will be sold in the auction.

St Aidan’s GAC, Magilligan, will be holding a fundraiser for the family on Saturday.

A club spokesperson said: “The club will be holding a car wash on Saturday, January 7, between 10am and 3pm. All proceeds will be going to the fundraising group set up to replace some of the belongings a local family lost in a recent house fire.

“Some of these kids are valued members of our club, so we need to do whatever we can to help in any way we can. So get yourself down to the club on Saturday. £5 per car.”

For further details regarding fundraising events and updates on Rhys’ condition, check out the Help Rhys recover Facebook page.

An online fundraising page has also been set up to raise funds for Rhys. If you would like to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/s-lmclean?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Yimbyprojectpage&utm_content=s-lmclean&utm_campaign=projectpage-share-owner&utm_term=QJaZQbzbr