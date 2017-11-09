Everybody Active funding information workshops

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is hosting drop-in information sessions about its Everybody Active grants programme.

The funding scheme, which was launched earlier this month, is open to local projects which aim to promote and increase participation in physical activity and its development within the Borough.

The information workshops will take place on Wednesday, November 15 in the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney and Thursday, November 16 in the Bann View Committee Room at Council’s Civic Headquarters in Coleraine. Both events will run from 6pm – 7.30pm.

Through the Everybody Active grants programme, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will consider up to 100% funding towards total eligible costs, up to a maximum of £1000. Priority will be given to projects which aim to increase participation among traditionally underrepresented groups. This includes women and girls, people with a disability and those living in areas of greatest social need (specifically people living within the top 25% of wards designated by NI Multiple Deprivation Measure Index 2010).

All applications must demonstrate how the grant will be used to contribute towards the outcomes of the Causeway Coast and Glens Community Plan.

Funding applications close at 12 noon on Friday, November 24. All projects must be completed by March 31, 2018 and programme costs must be incurred and/or delivery of equipment before March 31, 2018.

Applicants can find further information and guidance notes on the Council website. Applications can be made using the Council’s online funding hub: www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/grantsandfunding

This programme is supported by Sport Northern Ireland and Department for Communities.