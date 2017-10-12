Fishermen land 30 million-to-one catch in Lough Foyle

One of the rarest sea creatures in the world - a natural red lobster - has turned up in Lough Foyle.

Local experts say the find is a 30 million-to-one chance and have named the lobster ‘Comelot’ as you have a better chance of winning the National Lottery than ever finding one.

Camelot was discovered by local fishermen Karl and Martin Strawbridge swimming happily in Lough Foyle.

Although they did not know quite how rare their discovery was, they knew enough by its bright orange or red colouring to take it straight to the Loughs Agency.

“We we really startled when we saw him,” the agency’s Michael Cosgrove said.

“Naturally I’d never seen one of these ever before.

“I have heard of tales of red lobsters being caught before but to see one close up and to be able to display him in our aquarium is a dream come true.”

Although lobsters turn red when they are cooked, normally they are a mottled blue-black colour in the wild.

Camelot has been in quarantine for the past couple of weeks to ensure his well being and is now healthy enough to go on public display.

You can see him in the Loughs Agency Riverwatch Aquarium at Prehen Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and unlike the lotto entrance is free of charge!