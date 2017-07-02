Emma and Bronagh earn Blue Badge

Derry women Emma Burns and Bronagh Masoliver have earned the coveted Blue Badge qualification, acknowledged as the ultimate accolade for professional tourist guides.

The pair were amongst just thirty-three people from across Northern Ireland who earned the right to wear the insignia, graduating at a formal ceremony in Belfast’s historic Harbour Office this week.

The two guides travelled the length and breadth of Northern Ireland as they studied for their Blue Badges, and were regularly surprised and delighted by the sights they discovered and the facts they uncovered … even very close to home.

Emma who works as a Travel Director says there is no end to her favourite facts about her home town, in fact it was Emma’s own father who originally recorded Teenage Kicks to send to DJ John Peel.

For more information on The Northern Ireland Tourist Guide Association and the Blue Badge Tourist Guide scheme visit www.nitga.co.uk.