Eilidih to co-present new Ulster Scots TV programme

Londonderry singer songwriter Eilidih Patterson made her presenting debut on Sunday as she co-hosted the first of a new three part Ulster Scots series on BBC2.

Filmed at Brownlow House in Lurgan, Music Night at Brownlow captures the variety and scope of the music that is Ulster Scots.

Programme two airs on Sunday, January 15 BBC 2 at 10pm featuring Sontas, a ten piece band from the North West who reformed for the show. Sontas will play Flubadub, a track so named because when piper Darren went to University in Newcastle, nobody could get his accent and told hime he was talking a lot of Flubadub.

Sontas will also join flute players from Churchill Flute Band to play Holly’s Air. The Churchill Flutes will also play The Dark Isle.

Joining Sontas and the Churchill Flutes will be Londonderry’s Sean O’Donnell singing a Scottish song, Star of the Bar

In the final programme of the series on Sunday, January 22, Alan McPhearson from Cullybackey and Ross Hume from Antrim will play a set of tunes on the lowland pipes. They join co-host Eilidih, who sings a Burns song ‘Ye Banks and Braes’.

Eilidih is joined by Cup O’Joe a group from Armagh consisting of two brothers and a sister; the Ballylone Flute Band from Ballynahinch. Ballylone recently won the world championship and will play the Hoedown in this show.

Eight members of the Pride of Ballinran Drum Corp, Kilkeel will display their talents alongside the Scott Wood Band from Scotland.