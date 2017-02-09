Eglinton search in connection with wider drugs operation

Mobile phones have been seized during a police operation in the Eglinton area.

It was among further searches carried out following the arrest of two men and the seizure of suspected herbal cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of £160,000 in the Duncrue Street area of Belfast on Wednesday evening.

An Garda Siochana searched two houses in the County Donegal area and seized a further amount of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of £20,000, a quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Two men, aged 28 and 31, were both arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B drugs, possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs. Both men currently remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure of PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch, said: “I believe that this intervention has struck a blow to the activities of an organised gang involved in serious drug criminality.

“The PSNI is committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in serious drug crimes. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“Anyone with any information about drugs or any illegal activity should contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”