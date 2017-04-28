This celebrity chef just visited North West College Foodovation Centre

A celebrity chef who was recently awarded an MBE by the Queen for his services to food and drink, has made a flying visit to North West Regional College’s (NWRC) innovative Foodovation Centre.

Tony Singh, a regular on British television shows such as The Great British Menu, Saturday Kitchen and Ready Steady Cook, was given a tour of the research and development centre at NWRC Strand Road Campus, by manager Brian McDermott.

Foodovation manager Brian McDermott said Tony Singh’s visit to Foodovation was evidence of the importance of such an innovative centre to local and regional food producers.

He said: “I’d like to thank Tony for his visit to the college today where he was able to see at first hand the important research that is taking place to develop excellence in food innovation, science and technology.

“Tony has travelled the world with his unique take on food and drink and inimitable style of cookery. We are delighted he has taken the time to inspire us with his own journey in the food and drink industry, and to allow us showcase the huge success that Foodovation has enjoyed since we opened.”

Tony Singh, known for lively personality and for designing quirky dishes, emphasised the importance of innovation in the current food and drink industry.

He said: “Foodovation is fantastic. A centre such as this will be a huge asset to local food and drink producers.

“I congratulate Brian McDermott for the success of this centre, in what is a hugely exciting time for the food industry. I wish Foodovation continued success in the future and encourage aspiring food and drink producers to bring their ideas to the table.”

During his time at North West Regional College Tony Singh also visited the teaching kitchens and spoke to students studying Hospitality and Catering.