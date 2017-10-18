North West Regional College takes gold award

North West Regional College (NWRC) has been awarded a Gold award by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) at the 2017 PRide awards.

At a special ceremony at the Culloden Hotel, NWRC’s Marketing and PR team won the top award in the category of Education Communications campaign, picking up the North West’s only Gold award

of the night.

The CIPR judging panel commended the College for their Start Here Go Anywhere campaign, describing it as “strong, with clear measurable objectives, in-depth research and insight, delivering a well thought through and highly successful campaign to the target audience at the heart of all activity. “

Principal and Chief Executive of North West Regional College Leo Murphy congratulated the Marketing and PR team for the award-winning work they have carried out for the college.

He said: “We are delighted to have achieved the Gold Award in the category of Education

Communications Campaign.

“Our Marketing and PR team have worked extremely hard in delivering a creative and vibrant campaign and I am delighted to see their creativity and originality recognised with such a prestigious award.”

The CIPR awards are the leading regional awards recognising outstanding work in Public Relations, and the winners are selected by a team of leading industry experts.