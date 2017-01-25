CIM expands to meet growing demand in Northern Ireland

The Chartered Institute of Marketing has announced further expansion with the opening of a new study centre in the North West.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), the world’s leading professional marketing body, champion of customer engagement and best practice in the industry, has announced further expansion in Ireland with the opening of a new study centre provision in the North West.

The North West School of Marketing, based in Bishop Street, in the City of Londonderry, will initially offer Foundation and Certificate level CIM qualifications.

This new marketing provision will offer both evening and intensive “boot camp” facilities and, in common with all CIM study centres, will offer awards in digital marketing, customer communication, marketing principles and integrated communications.

The new study centre adds to the CIM provision already provided via Belfast Met and Belfast Academy of Marketing, who operate in both Belfast and Coleraine.

Carol Magill FCIM, CIM Network Manager, explained: “Marketing is listed by the Department of the Economy as one of the top 10 areas in which Northern Ireland needs to upskill in order to retain investment and jobs.

“With student intake in Northern Ireland rising by over a third in the last year alone, CIM’s provision has naturally had to grow to meet this demand and we are delighted The North West School of Marketing has joined our portfolio.

“Each year, CIM engages with 500 marketers via a monthly events programme which offers best practice sessions on campaign development, the legalities of digital marketing, and sports marketing - to mention just a few.

“Over one hundred students in Northern Ireland booked CIM assessments/exams in 2016 alone and more assessments will be taking place each quarter here than ever before - with more planned in April. This further demonstrates the appetite for marketing and continuing professional development in Northern Ireland.”

Alongside, study centres and events, CIM also offers a gateway to professional study via universities with Ulster University engaged at undergraduate and postgraduate level and Queen’s master marketing students are also involved in this scheme.

CIM’s first event this year focuses on providing a legal perspective on managing marketing data. It is being held in conjunction with Cleaver Fulton Rankin on January 31 in Belfast and CIM is offering its students free places.

For more information about CIM’s offering in Ireland, or to register for this event, visit: http://regions.cim.co.uk/Ireland/