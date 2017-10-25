Around the world in just nine days thanks to the Foyle Film Festival

Schools, students and young people from across the North West will be taken on a round-the-world cinematic adventure next month as Foyle Film Festival launches its annual dedicated education programme.

The nine-day bumper programme, running from 20 November to November 30, will coincide with the main Foyle Film Festival programme, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a host of special events, screenings and guests.

Themes of friendship, family, adventure and growing up are all explored in the primary programme, which begins with the magical animation The Star 3D, the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas. While in The Jungle Bunch a group of animal friends must work together to save their beloved jungle from destruction.

The magical and exciting world of action heroes and adventurers will be brought into the classroom offering pupils the chance to work together to create an animation using the feature film The Lego Ninjago Movie as inspiration.

As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the festival, the post-primary programmes looks at other key milestones such as India’s independence from the British Empire in 1947 and the 20th anniversary screening of the Holocaust film, Life Is Beautiful.

Also featuring is a special screening of Goodbye Christopher Robin with, schedule permitting, a special introduction by the star of the movie Domhnall Gleeson. Everyone has a memory of Winnie the Pooh from their childhood, but the author AA Milne himself was something of a mystery. The film provides a rare glimpse into his relationship with his son, Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power is the follow up to the Academy Award winning An Inconvenient Truth, which brought climate change to the forefront of mainstream culture.

Former Vice President Al Gore carries on his tireless fight to educate the next generation of climate champions.

Bernie McLaughlin, Foyle Film Festival director and programmer, said: “As Foyle Film Festival celebrates this special milestone year, I’m delighted to be once again presenting an extensive education programme for schools.

“This is an opportunity for schools to extend the learning outside of the classroom and to use the medium of film to encourage and promote conversation about of range of issues, some closer to home and others that resonate worldwide.”

As Al Gore argues: ‘Film is the best way to deliver a powerful message’.”

Demand for the wide-range of screenings, workshops and special events is expected to be high therefore we’re encouraging schools and colleges to register their interest early.’

Foyle Film Festival is funded by Department for Communities through Northern Ireland

Screen and by Derry City and Strabane District Council. The Festival acknowledges the

ongoing support of City of Derry Crystal, and venue partner Brunswick Moviebowl.

For education bookings please call the Festival box office at the Nerve Centre on 028 7126

0562. Visit www.foylefilmfestival.org for information on the main programme.