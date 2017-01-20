Ecumenical service held at Loreto College Coleraine

The annual Ecumenical Services took place at Loreto College Coleraine on January 20, celebrating Christian Unity and the principles, prayers and priorities which the various Christian churches have in common.

The theme of the service was Crossing Barriers to Reconciliation.

With groups from Years 8-10 holding special celebrations in their year groups with their Year Heads, form tutors and visiting members of staff, the Year 11-14 students enjoyed a very special celebration which was attended by visitors from local Coleraine schools and by local clergy.

Guests at the service included Rev. Donard Collins of Killowen Parish Church, Coleraine, Rev. Stephen Woods of Coleraine Methodist Church, Rev. Robert McMullan of New Row Presbyterian Church and Fr. Austin McGirr of Star of the Sea, Portstewart.

Sr Brigid Agnes and Sr Anne represented the Loreto Community, Coleraine.

Loreto was also delighted to welcome representative students and teachers from Coleraine Grammar School, Coleraine College, North Coast Integrated College and St Joseph’s College.