DUP announces East Londonderry candidates

The DUP is set to preserve the status quo in East Londonderry by fielding outgoing MLAs Maurice Bradley, Adrian McQuillan and George Robinson in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mr Robinson previously served one on Limavady Borough Council before being elected to the Assembly in 2003.

Meanwhile, his party colleague Mr Bradley sat on Coleraine Borough Council for almost 19 years before joining the Assembly in 2016.

Mr McQuillan was also a member of Coleraine Borough Council before his election to the Assembly in 2007.