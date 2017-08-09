Drew Thompson condemns ‘criminal gang’ behind Bogside shooting

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Drew Thompson, has condemned last night’s shooting of a man in the Bogside area of the city.

Speaking after the incident Alderman Thompson stated: “These attacks and assaults should be rightly condemned by all members of our community.

“The attack on this man cannot and should not be justified.

“The criminal gang that carried out the shooting have no concern for people living in the area and no matter what rationale is put forward this type of assault has no place in our society.”