Dissident republicans behind arms cache won’t win: Middleton

DUP MLA Gary Middleton says the dissident republicans responsible for hiding weaponry in a blown arms cache uncovered by the PSNI in the city on Tuesday ‘won’t win’.

Mr. Middleton said: “Those who think they are right to be involved in terrorist activity are intent on wreckless, mindless behaviour which serves no purpose other than to create intimidation, fear and violence. “They will not win. The people of Londonderry do not want to be dragged back into the past.”

He was speaking after a quantity of ammunition, suspected firearm and component parts were found during a search in Southway.

Mr. Middleton said good police work had paid off.

He said: “Due to the continuing work of the PSNI, terrorist activity has been thwarted by this find in Londonderry today.

“Those involved in terrorist activity have no regard for the life of people within the city. The munitions found were intended to cause serious harm, which is concerning for all who live here. Nobody within our communities should live in fear of this type of activity.”

He added: “The PSNI are to be thanked and congratulated for their commitment to ensuring public safety, by preventing terrorist activity from taking place.

“The public are also to be commended for their vigilance and patience, particularly today when the Police carried out searches.”