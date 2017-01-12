Disruption necessary to fix sewers on verge of collapse in Derry’s historic centre

Sewers on the verge of collapse beneath Derry’s historic city centre have necessitated a month of vital rehabilitation work from Monday week.

Extensive investigations carried by NI Water last June identified that the sewer around the Diamond was in very poor condition.

The water utility warned it was “nearing collapse in some places”.

Quinn Automatic Ltd. will recommence work on its sewer rehabilitation project on January 23.

NI Water said there will be a week of night time works to lay the sewer across the road from the Diamond to the junction of Bishop Street, followed by three weeks of day time work on Bishop Street, with the sewer being relayed as far as Henderson’s.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Detailed traffic management arrangements have been discussed with TransportNI.

“Due to the location of these works and in order to minimise disruption to business, road users and the public, the initial section of work has been programmed during evening/night time hours.

“During this time, it will be necessary to have temporary road closure in place, a diversion route will be clearly signposted. The road closure will be fully removed everyday between 7am and 7pm.

“Vehicular access will be maintained for residents where possible and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. We will do everything possible to keep disruption to a minimum during the late evening and night time work, and where possible will carry out the most disruptive work prior to 11pm.”

A temporary lane closure will be in place during the day and two-way traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary traffic lights or stop/go boards.

Pedestrian access will be available to businesses at all times, although there will be some parking restrictions in the vicinity of the works.

Working hours on this section of work will be 8am - 6pm Monday to Friday, but it may however be necessary on occasion to carry out work outside of these hours.

The spokesperson added: “As far as possible we will continue to plan the work to avoid clashing with major events in the City. NI Water and our contractor will continue to liaise with the City Centre Initiative to coordinate the work at different locations. We will also liaise with businesses with in the area to facilitate access for deliveries etc.

“NI Water and our contractor Quinn Automatic Ltd would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential work and will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and ensure the work is completed as soon as practicably possible.”

Customer queries regarding this project should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088, quoting “KI536 Inner Walls Public Realm Sewers, Derry.