Directors of the Year sought

Representatives from USS Mason attended a Church Service in Ardmore and a Wreath laying ceremony at the Beech Hill Hotel at the weekend in honour of the men who served on the Mason and to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the US naval Base in Derry.

Speaking following the visit, the Mayor said she was delighted to acknowledge the important role played by the USS Mason in the city and to welcome representatives to the city and district.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock with Commander Chris Gilbertson, and crew of the USS Mason. Photo Lorcan Doherty Photography

“I was very honoured as Mayor of the city to welcome representatives from USS Mason to the city and to be part of the fantastic weekend of celebrations that were organised to honour the men who served on the Mason and to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the US naval Base in Londonderry.

“It was a great honour for us to host the representatives and to let them see at first hand the role played by the men who came before them in World War 2 to work in the naval base in our city.

“Every year groups of marines from the United States and Europe travel to the Beech Hill to find out about our maritime history and to uphold a tradition started around 70 years ago to carve their names on the Marine Tree.”

She added that she was delighted that many of the USS Masons visiting the city took time out to visit our city and its tourism and heritage offerings.

USS Mason (DDG-87) is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the United States Navy. She is named for two men: former Secretary of the Navy John Young Mason and Distinguished Flying Cross recipient Ensign Newton Henry Mason.

This ship is the 37th destroyer of its class. USS Mason was the 21st ship of this class to be built at Bath Iron Works in Maine. She was launched on 23 June 2001. In October of this year USS Mason (DDG-87) was operating in the Red Sea, north of the Bab el-Mandeb strait when it was believed to have been fired upon by multiple coastal defense missiles. Mason used defensive counter measures and the ship and crew were unharmed.