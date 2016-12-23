Devastation after Londonderry woman killed in crash

A priest has said the family of the 25-year-old Londonderry woman killed in a car crash in Donegal have been left devastated.

Fr. Michael Canny visited the family in the aftermath of the tragedy that unfolded in the Fahan area of Inishowen, County Donegal on Thursday night.

Fr. Michael Canny. (0403C44)

Fr Canny met with the young woman’s relatives at their Waterside home.

He said that when he arrived, decorations erected for Christmas were being taken down - the first sign, he said, that something terrible had happened.

The woman was returning home from her work in the Fahan area when the two vehicle collision occurred on the main Buncrana to Burnfoot road just before 11pm on Thursday night.

The road remains closed today and gardai have launched an appeal for information.

The scene at Glebe, Fahan, County Donegal after the fatal crash, late on Thursday night, which claimed the life of a 25 year-old woman from Derry. Photo Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

The woman’s identity has not been officially confirmed.

Fr Canny said: “This was somebody coming home from their work, and for a family to get that knock on the door, it’s just unimaginable.

“The family are completely and absolutely devastated and there was just a sense of disbelief.

“The family circle and the wider family circle were gathering around last night,” he added.

Local politicians have also spoken of the shock and sadness in the local community.

Sinn Fein Councillor for the Gobnascale area Christopher Jackson expressed his condolences to the family of the woman.

He said: “The local community is shocked and saddened by the death of this young woman in a road accident at Fahan last night.

“It’s very sad that this has occurred just a few days before Christmas.

“I would like to express my sympathies to her family and friends at this time.”

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney has also sent his condolences to the woman’s family.

Mr McCartney said: “The death of this young woman in a road crash is tragic.

“A death on the road is tragic at any time of year but it is all the more poignant at Christmas.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this woman at this sad time.”

Gardaí in Buncrana have launched an investigation into the fatal road traffic collision.

The collision between two cars occurred in the Glebe area Fahan.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed: “The female driver of one car was fatally injured and her body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

“The second driver, a male (20 years) was injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, his injuries are believed to be non life threatening.

“There were no passengers in either cars.”

The main Buncrana to Burnfoot road remained closed this morning to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination.

Local diversions are in place and gardai have advised that the road is likely to remain closed for the most of the day.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on (00353)74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.