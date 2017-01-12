Devastated family offers cash reward after burglars steal irreplaceable ring and bracelet

A cash reward is being offered by a Waterside family traumatised after their house was ransacked and jewellery of great sentimental value stolen in the run up to Christmas.

The family, who have asked to remain anonymous, are distraught after burglars crowbarred their way into their Altnagelvin home at sometime between 1pm and 6.45pm on December 9.

Distinctive jewellery, including a gentleman’s gold ring, engraved with the initials “A.P.C.” and a period gold charm bracelet, were taken by the intruders.

The PSNI are investigating the break-in but no items have been recovered.

Family friend Darren Brown said the items mean a lot to the family and are irreplaceable.

“The property is near Altnagelvin Hospital and they gained access by crowbarring a closed window at the rear and fled via the back door, which they unlocked from the inside,” Mr Brown told this paper.

“The whole thing has been very traumatic as you can imagine, especially that close to Christmas.

“The jewellery is of great sentimental value. It cannot be replaced and the owner is devastated. So the family are offering a significant cash reward for the safe return of the items, with absolutely no questions asked.”

If anyone knows anything about the missing jewellery they can contact Darren by email at dazbrown2000@yahoo.co.uk or by phoning 07455672677 in absolute confidence.