Derry story features in Padre Pio book

Derry-born priest, Fr. Pius McLaughlin, who is based in Rossnowlagh, County Donegal, is featured in a new book on Padre Pio profiling more than 50 Irish people who knew, met or witnessed the stigmatic.

Fr. McLaughlin describes in the book a visit he made to San Giovanni Rotondo in 1967, where the future saint heard his confession.

“At that stage in his life, Padre Pio’s confessions were legendary,” Colm Keane, author of the book Padre Pio: Irish Encounters with the Saint says. “He would tell people their sins before they had a chance to speak. He would reveal details of their lives to penitents which would leave them flabbergasted and asking, ‘How could he have known?’”

In Fr. McLaughlin’s case, the famous stigmatic sensed there was an issue in his life he wasn’t revealing. “I went in and I rattled off my Confession,” Fr. McLaughlin recalled. “There was a great silence. He followed it up by saying, ‘Would you like to discuss your problem, and what are you going to do about it?’ At that point I got very, very scared. I could feel myself breaking out into a sweat. I said, ‘I don’t have a problem.’ He said, ‘You do.’

“It dawned on me all of a sudden what he was talking about, which was that I had this notion that I would love to have been a priest. But I had no background educationally. I was a lay brother. It never had happened before that anyone went from that status to being a priest in the Irish province of the Order. He just said to me, ‘I advise you to pray fervently, speak to your superior, humbly ask for permission, trust in God and leave the rest to him.’”

Inspired by the advice, Fr. McLaughlin was eventually sent to America where he ended up with a Masters degree. He was ordained a Franciscan priest in 1973, later spending a long spell with the Franciscans in Dublin and then in Rossnowlagh. “That was the experience that transformed my life forever,” he concluded.