Derry man charged with rape of niece 25 years ago

A 62-years-old man charged with raping his niece some 25-years ago, appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court for a Preliminary Enquiry last week.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with carrying out the offence on a date unknown between March, 1990 and March, 1991.

Appearing at the magistrate’s court on Friday, he indicated that he had nothing to say in relation to the charges at that stage.

The defendant was returned for arraignment to the Crown Court, sitting in Derry on January 26th next.

He was released on his own bail of £500.