Derry bus fleet about to change its stripes as Translink proposes new brand and livery

Derry’s bus fleet is about to change its stripes with Translink revealing it plans to introduce a new brand and livery on local services in Foyle.

Members of the public are invited to come along to have their say on what managment are billing a “stylish new look”.

A consultation event will take place on Wednesday, January 11, from 10am to 6pm, in the Whittaker Suite in the Guildhall.

Translink Service Delivery Manager Alan Young said: “We want to ensure our bus service reflects the City’s vibrancy and success – an attractive modern bus service that keeps the city on the move supporting the growth and prosperity of the area.

“This is an exciting time for public transport in the North West. We are already engaging with the public on plans for the new North-West Multimodal Transport Hub, continue to make good progress on the Derry~Londonderry Railway Line upgrade and are investing in new bus & coach fleet.

“As we look ahead in 2017, we have ambitious plans for bus services in the North-West giving them a fresh and unique identity that local people can really connect with and be proud of.

“As well as the stylish ‘new-look’, we are planning service enhancements, better service integration, new tickets, bus stops and directional signage. Throughout the year, we will be further engaging with the public on these plans to ensure we make Translink services your First Choice for Travel in Northern Ireland,” said Alan.

For further information on Translink services click www.translink.co.uk, call 028 90 66 66 30 or follow @Translink_NI #smartmovers.