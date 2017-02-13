Deadline looms for vote registration with 12 Foyle candidates now known

Tomorrow’s the deadline for registering to vote in next month’s Assembly Election with all candidates in Foyle now known.

Twelve candidates are running in Derry, down from sixteen last year.

Both Sinn Féin (Elisha McCallion and Raymond McCartney), and the SDLP (Mark H. Durkan and Colum Eastwood) are running fewer candidates this time out, two down from three, with fewer seats to aim for, five down from six.

There are also only two traditional unionist candidates on the ballot paper this year with Gary Middleton (DUP) and Julia Kee (UUP) both putting their names forward again.

People Before Profit MLA Eamonn McCann is also running again following his electoral breakthrough in 2016.

John Lindsay, who ran on a Cannabis Is Safer Than Alcohol (CISTA) ticket last year, will run again under the modified Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance (CISTA) banner.

And Colm Cavanagh is running for Alliance, Shannon Downey for the Greens, and Stuart Canning for the Conservatives.

Arthur McGuinness will be the lone independent running in Foyle this year.