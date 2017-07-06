David O’Doherty to headline Stendhal Comedy Line-up

Award winning stand-up comedian David O’Doherty is set to headline the comedy bill at this year’s Stendhal Festival, in what has been described as a “dream booking” by festival organisers.

The Music and Arts Festival which takes place at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, on August 11 and 12 has already announced a stellar line-up of musical talent including Ash, The Magic Numbers and Sharon Shannon, and now with the addition of David O’Doherty, Stendhal is guaranteed to be one of the funniest events of the year.

In a career spanning almost 20 years, David O’Doherty – the Aldi Bublé or the Ryanair Enya as he is known, is a firm favourite in the international comedy circuit and a regular on UK TV, appearing on shows such as QI, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie to You, Nevermind the Buzzcocks and 8 out of 10 cats does Countdown.

In June 2012 David became the first Irish comedian to have their own Comedy Central Presents show on US television.

This year David’s eclectic comedy has been nominated for the best show awards at the Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival and he spent the summer on tour around America with Flight of the Conchords.

Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “This is a legitimate dream booking for us. David O’Doherty has been our number one target to headline our comedy stage ever since the inception of the festival and to actually have him coming to the farm this summer is literally a dream come true.”

He added: “David’s irreverent take on life, his acerbic observations, his abstract thinking and his whimsical musical stylings make for a phenomenal showcase of comedy and we are so incredibly happy that he is going to be making an appearance at Stendhal this summer.”

Ross concluded: “There will be a supporting cast of comedians to complement David too, so keep an eye on our social media channels for the final comedy bill in the coming weeks.”

