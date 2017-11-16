Cyclist in 'critical' condition after collision on Co Londonderry road

The Glenshane Road has been closed in both directions between the turn-offs for Maghera and Knockcloghrim, due to a serious road traffic collision.

It has emerged that emergency services were called to the Glenshane Road between the turn-offs for Maghera and Knockcloghrim after a collision involving a cyclist.

The cyclist has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Belfast Trust said he was in a "critical condition".

More to follow